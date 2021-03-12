Veritable L.P. Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,707 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.96. 18,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,985. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $219.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.08.

