VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Releases Earnings Results

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports.
VIAO opened at $13.50 on Friday. VIA optronics has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.
About VIA optronics
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.