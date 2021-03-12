VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Releases Earnings Results

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports.

VIAO opened at $13.50 on Friday. VIA optronics has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.