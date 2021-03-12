Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Insider Michael Mcnamara Sells 2,158 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total value of $214,138.34.

Michael Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $195,899.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.52. 6,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,663. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vicor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Vicor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

