Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.50

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $9.90. Vince shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 14,975 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Vince alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $116.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Vince had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vince by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vince by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vince by 76.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.