Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.34

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 46833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

About Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

