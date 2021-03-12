Vitae (VITAE) Price Reaches $4.47

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Vitae has a total market cap of $87.13 million and $1.56 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00007922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 98% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.