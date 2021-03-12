voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ VJET opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $40.00.
voxeljet Company Profile
Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.