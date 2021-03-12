voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ VJET opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.