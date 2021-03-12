Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Voya Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Voya Financial worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $72,000.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

