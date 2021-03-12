W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

