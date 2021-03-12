Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $140.75

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.75 and traded as low as $135.75. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $135.75, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKCMF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.02.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

