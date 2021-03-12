Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,879 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.63 and a 200 day moving average of $219.74. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

