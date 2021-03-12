Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,753 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 145,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 79,081 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

WBA stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.