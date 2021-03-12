Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 125,770 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 11.3% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,030,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after acquiring an additional 124,490 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 277,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. 194,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,883. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

