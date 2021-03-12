Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 2,028,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,555,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

WPG has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 224,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

