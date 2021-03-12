Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 2,028,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,555,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
WPG has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.
Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
