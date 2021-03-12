Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Raised by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.62. 69,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,156. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

