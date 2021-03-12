Waves Trading Down 0.6% This Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $9.68 or 0.00017046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $74.29 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,557,732 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

