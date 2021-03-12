Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.19. 10,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

