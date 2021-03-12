Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. Templeton Dragon Fund makes up approximately 1.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Templeton Dragon Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. 175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

