Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Invests $10.14 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $227,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,774 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $170,689,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

