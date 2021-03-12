Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Invests $6.32 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period.

VTEB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 5,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.51.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.