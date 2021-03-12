Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $28.45 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 585,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,454,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 8.3% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 372,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,409,401. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07.

