Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,497,536 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,497,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,984,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 28.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 17.04% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,881. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40.

