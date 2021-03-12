Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 271,263 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,940,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 4.1% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,180. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.

