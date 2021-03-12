Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Takes $36.37 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 620,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,369,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 8.28% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,282,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 558,769 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,527,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,556,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,065,000.

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $60.77.

