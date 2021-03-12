Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,437,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.0% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.20. 22,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,796. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $185.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.24.

