Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Basf (BAS)

Basf (ETR: BAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2021 – Basf was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Basf was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Basf was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Basf was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Basf was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Basf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/2/2021 – Basf was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Basf was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Basf was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Basf was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Basf was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Basf was given a new €62.50 ($73.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Basf was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Basf was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Basf was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Basf was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Basf was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Basf was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Basf was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Basf was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Basf was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Basf was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Basf was given a new €62.50 ($73.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Basf was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Basf was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Basf was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Basf was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Basf was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Basf was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Basf was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Basf was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Basf was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Basf was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Basf was given a new €62.50 ($73.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR BAS traded down €0.31 ($0.36) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €72.19 ($84.93). The company had a trading volume of 2,127,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. Basf Se has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €71.75 ($84.41). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

