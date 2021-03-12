Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAV Beauty Brands (MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE: MAV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2021 – MAV Beauty Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$7.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MAV Beauty Brands was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MAV Beauty Brands was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MAV Beauty Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$7.50.

MAV traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.80. 21,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.25 million and a PE ratio of 47.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.83. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.78 and a 1 year high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.