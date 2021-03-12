Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Purple Innovation (PRPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Purple Innovation was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

2/9/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

1/13/2021 – Purple Innovation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

1/12/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

