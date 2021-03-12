Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $31.57 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,950 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 38,091 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,019,111 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $226,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

