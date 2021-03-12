Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Sanders Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 352.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 3.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 1.14% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,523,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.97. 28,687,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,214,645. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $40.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 107.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.