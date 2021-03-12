Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 489.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

WFC traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 912,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,523,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

