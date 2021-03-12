Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Western Digital worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Western Digital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Western Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.