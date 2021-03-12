Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 2,835 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 33,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 308,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Shares of ROP opened at $389.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

