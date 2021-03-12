Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 3,042 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.90.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.85.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.