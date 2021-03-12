Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 59,916 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,916 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of UDR worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.62.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. UDR’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

