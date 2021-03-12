Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,747 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after buying an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,332,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,641,000 after buying an additional 308,295 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $130.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,157 shares of company stock worth $11,265,008. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

