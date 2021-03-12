Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Carter’s worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Carter’s stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

