Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,531 shares of company stock worth $7,372,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $128.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.68.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

