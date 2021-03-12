Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,193 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.50% of EPR Properties worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 135.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:EPR opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

