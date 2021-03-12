Westpac Banking Corp Buys 11,974 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $210.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.