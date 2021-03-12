Westpac Banking Corp Buys 3,316 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of CoreSite Realty worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,850,000 after acquiring an additional 416,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,086,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 283,977 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,776 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

