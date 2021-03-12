Westpac Banking Corp Buys 36,569 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

