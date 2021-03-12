Westpac Banking Corp Buys 40,799 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,760 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Comerica Bank increased its position in Performance Food Group by 655.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,281 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Performance Food Group by 239.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,898 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,447 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

