Westpac Banking Corp Buys 4,869 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Eaton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Eaton by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eaton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $141.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

