Westpac Banking Corp Buys 7,812 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Lumentum worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 253.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lumentum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

