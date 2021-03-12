Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,222 shares of company stock worth $28,071,579. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

