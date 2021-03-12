Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,803 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $228.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.84 and its 200 day moving average is $237.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

