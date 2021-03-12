Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

