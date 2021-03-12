Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,770 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Americold Realty Trust worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of COLD opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In related news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,120. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

