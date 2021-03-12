Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Enstar Group worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enstar Group by 133.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Enstar Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

ESGR stock opened at $259.70 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.